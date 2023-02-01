Every day is demo day

As we’ve reported on the front page of the Daily News, Washington State University is in the process of demolishing Johnson Hall on the Pulllman campus. Daily News reader Phil Mixter reports he has a bird’s-eye view of the work. Mixter snapped and submitted this image Tuesday. He wrote: “My fourth-floor office in the Biotechnology Life Sciences Building provides a front-row seat for this noisy distraction. My dad used to say, ‘I love work. I could watch it all day!’ ”

