Fire in the Sky

A red barn against a sky on fire outside of Uniontown. The photo was taken Clarkston’s Leif Hoffmann in the late afternoon Feb. 19. Hoffman submitted the image to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inland360.com. You can also send your best pictures to photo@dnews.com and editors will consider for publication as a Reader Photo of the Day.

