Flashback: 'Splish splash'

Remember this? Sonora Lee and Amanda Taylor blow bubbles at the "Splish Splash" themed Albion Library Summer Reading Program on July 3, 2014, in this photo contributed by Daily News reader Shannon Slaughter. The Daily News is celebrating 15 years of reader Photos of the Day. Be a part of this tradition of reader-submitted photos by emailing your images and caption information to photo@dnews.com, or uploading online at https://inland360.com/share-your-snaps/

