Sarah Phelan-Blamires from the Whitman County Library District submitted this image and had this to say about the photo and the library’s effort this month: “It’s Food for Fines time during the month of February at all 14 Whitman County Library branches. Donate food and/or household items for our local food pantries and waive up to $10 in library fines or simply donate to the cause. Here are two Colfax Library employees, our shelver Marva Smith and library assistant Kathy Carr, showing our donations table. What a wonderful turnout we’ve had so far.”