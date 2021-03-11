Colton and Uniontown Food Pantry coordinator Debbie Niehenke receives items collected during Whitman County Library’s 23rd annual “Food for Fines” drive held last month. Libraries around the county collected almost $600 in nonperishable food and household items to give to local food pantries, and more than $100 in fines were waived on patron accounts.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Months-old charges for posting stickers surface
- Palouse man killed in one-vehicle accident 7 miles west of Potlatch
- Final notes for Keeney Bros.
- A place to meet ... but mostly eat
- Kurt Alan Brantner
- City: Gender-neutral switch should be easy
- Teacher bill narrowly passes Idaho House
- Kodianne Leona Stephens
- Still waiting for the long ‘Hello’
- Marshall “Dean” Pittenger