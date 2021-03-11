‘Food for Fines’

Colton and Uniontown Food Pantry coordinator Debbie Niehenke receives items collected during Whitman County Library’s 23rd annual “Food for Fines” drive held last month. Libraries around the county collected almost $600 in nonperishable food and household items to give to local food pantries, and more than $100 in fines were waived on patron accounts.

