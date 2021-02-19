Food for Fines

The Whitman County Library’s 23rd annual Food for Fines drive continues through the end of the month. Library patrons can bring cans or boxes of nonperishable food, household paper products or toiletry items and waive as much as $10 in outstanding library fines. Left to right in this picture from last February’s drive are Nichole Kopp, Shirley Cornelius, Debi Hergert, Kathy Buchholtz, Sarah Phelan-Blamires and James Morasch.

