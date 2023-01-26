For the love of libraries

Cindy Alred of Palouse was recently appointed to the Whitman County Library Board of Trustees. Cindy spent 27 years with Bethel Public Schools before accepting a position with Washington State University and moving to Palouse in 2012. She is recently retired from WSU and is a member of the Palouse Xenodicans and Palouse chapter of P.E.O. She volunteers in the GarPal School library.