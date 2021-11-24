Fraternity raises funds for cancer

Members of the University of Idaho chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity receive an award Oct. 3 for raising more than $20,000 last school year for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation on Oct. 3. This semester, they’ve already raised more than $23,000 and hope to raise $30,000, which will bring the four-year total to more than $100,000. Nationally, the Sigma Chi Fraternity raised more $1.5 million for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation last year with a goal of $2.5 million for this academic year.