On March 25, Friends of Hospice welcomed its new executive director, Nicole Nolt, left, who previously served as the volunteer coordinator at Pulllman Regional Hospital. Nolt will replace Annie Pillers, right, who served as the Friends of Hospice executive director the past several years. “We look forward to working with (Nicole) and experiencing all the new joys that 2022 will have to offer,” wrote Friends of Hospice board member Rosalie Harms, who submitted the photo. “(Annie’s) support and hard work have been invaluable to us and our mission. She will be missed.”