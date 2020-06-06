Front yard concert

Conn Perryman, left to right, Mick Perryman and Mark Perryman play with their mother, Britt Heisel, and Grandfather, Mark Heisel, on May 22 on their property near Clark Fork, Idaho. The Moscow family decided to participate in the Moscow School District Music Faculty Front Porch/Yard Concert even though they were out of town. Mark Heisel lives in Hope, Idaho. This photo was taken by Erik Perryman, of Moscow.

Tags

Recommended for you