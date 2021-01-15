Getting to work

Excavator operator Sam Brown and Terran Peery, both of Lewiston, move dirt back into position on a home expansion Thursday at 8331 SW Crestview St. in Pullman. They work for Roach Construction Co., of Genesee. Previously, they dug the footings for the addition foundation, laid in the drain tiles after the concrete pour. Since the start of the COVID-19 shutdowns, many homeowners have done expansions and/or remodeling to their homes. Brown said their company has been “going like gangbusters” since the shutdowns began.
