Giant cedars

Tim Fountain of Moscow poses near two giant cedar trees with remains of another fallen giant wedged between them on July 11. The cedar grove is about 11 miles northeast of Elk River. The grove also has the largest tree east of the Cascade/Sierra Crest Mountain range, estimated to be more than 3,000 years old. Photo by Keith Gunther of Moscow.
