Good food, good times

Regular attendees at the Pullman Senior Center visited the Moscow Friendly Neighbors meal site for lunch Dec. 29. According to Pullman Senior Center Coordinator Lendi Bankhead, the group had a “great get-together and felt very welcomed visiting with Moscow seniors. The Palouse Fiddlers entertained the group, and the veggie lasagna was delicious. There were lots of fun freebie giveaways.”

