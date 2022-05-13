Grange gets its due

The Mountain Home Grange Hall, pictured above, has been listed by the National Park Service in the National Register of Historic Places. Located six miles north of Potlatch, the Mountain Home Grange Hall is a single-story, wood-frame building with a rectangular footprint. Built using early/mid-20th century methods of construction, the building consists of three sections: the original 1935 main hall, a front anteroom built in 1936, and a rear addition with a basement completed in 1953. It has undergone few alterations and retains excellent integrity. The Idaho Transportation Department funded a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the grange to mitigate the negative impacts resulting from the demolition of a historic bridge in the area. For more information about the Mountain Home Grange Hall, contact Gary Strong at gstrong44@gmail.com.