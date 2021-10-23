Hanging leaf

Judy Broumley snapped and submitted this image to “Share Your Snaps,” the community photo album at inland360.com. She took the photo in Asotin on Oct. 17. “On my walk l came upon this lovely autumn leaf dangling from a branch above,” she wrote. “It was too beautiful not to capture and preserve its brilliant colors in a photo.”

