Heavy lifting at Pullman Depot

The Pullman Depot Heritage Center is nearing completion of a comprehensive masonry restoration project. In this photo, submitted by Kathleen Ryan,, crew members from Pioneer Waterproofing replace compromised century-old foundation blocks with new sandstone from Cleveland Quarries in Vermillion, Ohio. The 1916 Northern Pacific Railway Depot is located at 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.

