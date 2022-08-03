Helen Turns 100

Moscow’s Helen Tribble celebrated her 100th birthday July 24 with Joe Vandal at the Best Western Plus University Inn in Moscow. The party was planned by her children, Ron Tribble, Sharon Sheahan, Connie Hurd and Gary Tribble, who were in attendance with several generations of her family from as far away as Maryland and Texas. Tribble was born July 23, 1922, in Moscow at the Inland Empire Hospital and was raised on a farm south of Moscow. She attended three rural Latah County schools before starting high school at what is now the 1912 Center. Her graduating class of 1939 was the last class to graduate from that building. She went to the University of Idaho for one year. Her father as well as her children all graduated from the University of Idaho. Except for a short time in Portland during World War II and in Palouse after the war, Tribble spent her entire life in Moscow. She and her husband, Lewis, founded and owned Moscow Body and Glass until his retirement. Helen bowled continually in local leagues for 60 years, quitting at age 95 when her bowling ball started getting too heavy. This photo was submitted by Gary Tribble.