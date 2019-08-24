Hemlock Butte Lookout

After two cloudy nights of failure, Ken Bonner of Lewiston said he finally got this shot July 17 of Hemlock Butte Lookout, east of Pierce, Idaho. Bonner uploaded the photo to “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo gallery at inland360.com.

