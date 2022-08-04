Heritage Tree Mystery

Gina Gormley, of Moscow, submitted this image of a plaque at her home, which sits at the base of her European Hornbeam tree on Highland Drive. The Daily News recently published a story which highlighted a tree owned by Bill and Donna Woolston in the Fort Russell District, indicating it was the first Heritage Tree to be designated in the city. We reached out to the city of Moscow, and received this information from Moscow Parks and Facilities Manager David Schott. His response helped clear up the mystery: “(The Woolston’s) red oak was the first Moscow Heritage Tree nominated and approved by the Moscow Tree Commission under the recently adopted Moscow Heritage Tree Program,” Schott wrote. “... In my research, there has not been a program officially adopted by Moscow City Council. However, I did find the beginnings of a program in 2006. Prior to this, in 1999 and 2000, the (then) Moscow Tree Committee issued a (bulletins) with a nomination form for a heritage tree and a list of Moscow’s Heritage Trees. ... This is very likely where this picture has come from.”