Hockey Champions

The Palouse Youth Hockey Association 18U Bears hocket team defended its Idaho B state title in Idaho Falls last month, earning the championship by going undefeated in five matches the weekdn of Feb. 24-26. Pictured following their final match are: (standing, left to right) coach Derek Pouchnik, Tanner Fealy, Rory McBeath, Ellis Jaeckel, Michael Loomis, Amanda Pouchnik, Eli Ting, Ben Carlson, Luke Ting, Jackson Schroder, Jason Scheemer, and coach Butch Fealy; (sitting, left to right) Marcus Neville, Cayden May, Parker Hipp and Tate Paul. Not pictured: players Nick Odberg, and Wyatt Thornycroft; team manager Anne Wessels; and coaches Braden Trivelpiece, Kayla Savoie-Penton, Isaiah Lee, Neo Ting and Marc Trivelpiece.