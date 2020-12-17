Crossing guards at Lena Whitmore Elementary School dressed as elves this week to spread a little holiday cheer. At left is paraprofessional Rachel Marone, at right is building aide Sarah Krenz. The photos were snapped and submitted by school secretary Lexie Hamma.
