Honest Abe in Colfax

Quinlynn and Warrick Korn pose for a photo with Keith Deaton, aka President Abraham Lincoln, at the Colfax Library on Nov. 17. Thanks to a donation from Gary and Trudy Libey, Deaton visited and reenacted two interactive historical presentations, one for children and one for adults. There were more than 150 attendees at the events.

Recommended for you