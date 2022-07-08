Honoring a Good Neighbor

Retiring Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins is presented with a Good Neighbor Award and a tree planted in his honor at the College Hill Association’s annual neighborhood barbecue on June 30. Allison Munch-Rotolo, right, made the presentation on behalf of the group. By tradition, the Good Neighbor Award is presented to nonresidents of College Hill who make significant contributions toward improving the quality of public life in the neighborhood.
