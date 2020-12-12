Hummingbird

Jeremy Pinto snapped this image in January 2019 of an Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna) that overwintered from mid-December to March in Moscow. “She was a tough little hummer to endure the cold, rain, and snow we had,” Pinto wrote.

