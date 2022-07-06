Julie Sawyer, of Moscow, from left, Cat Harner, of Moscow, and Sarah Roberts, of Pullman, competed in the recent Coeur d’Alene 70.3 Ironman triathlon on the Ironman for Anna team, which raises money for local families fighting cancer. As a team, the trio helped raise $8,000. The posters include photos of Thomas Harner, who lost his battle to cancer at the age of 2. A 70.3 Ironman consists of a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.