It’s Me, Trixie

Trixie is a sweet, year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat at Broad Sky Farm near Pullman. According to Madeleine Brodsky, who snapped and submitted the photo, Trixie "enjoys treats, head scratches, nibbling on your clothes, climbing and jumping and more treats." Check out more photos and submit your own at "Share Your Snaps," an online community photo album at inland360.com.

