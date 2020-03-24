‘It will get better’

On a recent walk, Jeanne Jones Harriman, of Moscow, said she saw this positive message on the sidewalk. “It made me smile. I hope it makes you smile, too,” she wrote.

On a recent walk, Jeanne Jones Harriman, of Moscow, said she saw this positive message on the sidewalk. “It made me smile. I hope it makes you smile, too,” she wrote.

Recommended for you