A group of cyclists participating in the 2022 Journey of Hope stopped in Pullman on Sunday and visited the Community Congregational United Church of Christ. The cyclists, members of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, is cycling from Seattle to Washington, D.C., this summer to spread awareness about and support for people with disabilities. Along the journey (details can be found at abilityexperience.org/journey-of-hope), the team will participate in “friendship visits,” where they will spend time with children having lunch, dance parties and playing games.