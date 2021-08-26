Latah County Library

Latah County Library District director Chris Sokol, left, and Idaho State Librarian Stepanie Bailey-White display a “Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning” grant award provided in July through the American Rescue Plan Act by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. Funds will be used for a book bike, new public computers, educational iPads and more. Photo by Dylan Baker.

