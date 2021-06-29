The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild awarded $3,000 to the nonprofit Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse at the annual Girlfriends Gather event May 27. The online event drew 30 women who each made a $100 contribution to nominate an eligible nonprofit of their choice to keep all donations. More information can be found online at www.pullmanregional.org/wlg. Shown are current Women’s Leadership Guild members holding this year’s donation check.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading