The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild awarded $3,000 to the nonprofit Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse at the annual Girlfriends Gather event May 27. The online event drew 30 women who each made a $100 contribution to nominate an eligible nonprofit of their choice to keep all donations. More information can be found online at www.pullmanregional.org/wlg. Shown are current Women’s Leadership Guild members holding this year’s donation check.