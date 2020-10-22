Brownie Girl Scouts from Troop 1808 hold some of the “Leave No Trace” booklets they made for the Whitman County Library’s Discover Pass Backpacks to help patrons to recreate responsibly, including reminders to respect wildlife and stay on hiking trails. The backpacks can be checked out from any branch of the Whitman County Library. Public Services Librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires submitted this photo.
