Library food bank

Pete Baljo is pictured at the Oakesdale Library with donations from the 20th annual Food For Fines drive recently. More than $700 worth of food and toiletry items were donated in the drive, which was organized by the Whitman County Library District. The event is held in February, when area food pantries say demand for food is high. This photo was submitted by Catalina Flores from the Whitman County Library District.

