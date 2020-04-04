Little food pantry

Cameron McGreal, 12, stands with a new little food pantry outside his home in Potlatch. McGreal asked his father, Eric McGreal, to help him design and build the pantry to help members of the community who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameron McGreal, 12, stands with a new little food pantry outside his home in Potlatch. McGreal asked is father, Eric McGreal, to help him design and build the pantry to help members of the community who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you