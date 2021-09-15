Living history

Bob and Bonnie Wischmeier and family members were presented with a Century Farm Award on Sept. 4 on behalf of the Idaho State Historical Society, Idaho Department of Agriculture and Gov. Brad Little at the Wischmeier home on Little Bear Ridge. The 113-year-old farm is known as the Benjamin Farm and has passed down through several generations to Bob. It was family and local history all day as the core of Bob and Bonnies’ home was once the Yellow Rose country school. The Little Bear Ridge Cemetery is just down the lane from their place and is maintained by the family. More than 50 friends and family members gathered for the celebration. The award was presented by Earl H. Bennett, ISHS District 2 Trustee. Pictured, left to right, are Bob and Bonnie Wischmeier, Mary Freeman, and Barry and Carolyn (Wischmeier) Burbank.