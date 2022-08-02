Looking good at 150

Children enjoy Cecil the Magician as part of the Colfax 150 Celebration and Whitman County Library’s summer reading program last week. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian for the library district.

Children enjoy Cecil the Magician as part of the Colfax 150 Celebration and Whitman County Library’s summer reading program last week. The photo was submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian for the library district.

Tags

Recommended for you