Lost Soles

Roger Eagan of Clarkston recently submitted this image to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at inlad360.com. Eagan called the image “Lost Soles,” and wrote: “These are shoes that I have found by the roadside. Usually, only one shoe is lost and must search forever to find its mate. This is an ongoing work that will never be finished. I have the same idea for gloves, called ‘Lend a Hand, Please,’ and for hats, ‘Heads up.’ ”

