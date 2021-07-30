Lunch meeting at the alpaca ranch

Vinny the alpaca and his friends gather for a photo at the Grazing Hills Alpaca Ranch in Viola. The photo was taken by a 9-year-old library patron named Ainsley and was the winner of a weekly Picture Your Pet or Wildlife Photo Contest award at the Whitman County Library. The photo contest lasts all summer. Submit a photo of your own here: bit.ly/wclphoto_contest.

