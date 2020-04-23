Meal pick-up

Seniors pick up their meals from the Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens grab-and-go lunch program Tuesday outside the 1912 Center in Moscow. The program’s normal indoor lunches have been temporarily canceled until the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. This photo was contributed by Daily News reader Kay Keskinen.

