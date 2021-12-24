Meeting Santa, 1956

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.