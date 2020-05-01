Memorial

A tree flowers recently near the Lewis Alumni Centre at Washington State University in Pullman. In the background is a gazebo that memorializes Old Ferry Hall, which burned down in 1897, and New Ferry Hall, which was torn down in 1975. Jon Manwaring, of Pullman, submitted this photo.

