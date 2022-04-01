Message of Peace

“With all of the turmoil in the world right now, this giant peace sign along Public Avenue (in Moscow) captured my attention while walking the dog today. Thanks to whomever put in the work to share such a hopeful message,” wrote Nancy Chaney, of Moscow, who submitted this Reader Photo of the Day. Do you have a photo you’d like to share with our readers? Send to photo@dnews.com with a short description.

