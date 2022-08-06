MHS Class of 1957

<text>The Moscow High School Class of 1957 celebrated its 65th reunion in June. The class has had five reunions since their 20th reunion back in 1977, according to Nadine Morton, who submitted this image. Pictured are: front — Judy Stubbs Marineau; second row (l-r) — Lois Dunham Damery, Nancy Carter, Don Schwartz, Jo Anne O’Donnell, Patsy Rogers Mosman, Mert Thompson; third row (l-r) — Joyce Walker Nelsen, Nadine Adsley Morton, Jim McBride, Irv Johnson, Gordon Williams; and back row (l-r) — Dean Windham, Frank Nearing, Bruce Oakes, John Mosman, Marge Snyder McLaughlin, Jim Graue and Larry Parberry. Not pictured is Antoinette Botsford.</text>

