MHS Class of 1982 Reunion

The Moscow High School Class of 1982 enjoyed a 40th reunion July 9 at the Latah County Fairgrounds. The former Bears spent the day touring ICCU Arena, visiting the Moscow Farmers Market, touring their old high school and enjoying live music and refreshments provided by Rants & Raves at the Latah County Fairgrounds. Photo submitted by Brett Hogaboam.

