Mini Raspberry Elephant Ears

Moscow’s Emma Duke, 8, won second place in the King Arthur Baking Competition at the 2021 Latah County Fair. She made Mini Raspberry Elephant Ears. Hannah Duke snapped and submitted this photo of her daughter.

