Model ferris wheel

A ferris wheel is seen in a model train exhibit operated by the Central Iowa Model Train Club on Aug. 13, 2019, at the Iowa State Fair at the fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa. The photo was taken by Keith Collins.

