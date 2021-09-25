moment worth two bucks (and a fawn)

Two bucks and a fawn were spotted near Snake River Avenue in Lewiston on Aug. 26. Mary Hayward of Clarkston snapped and submitted this image to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at Inland360.com.

