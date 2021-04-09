Moscow Mountain high

Moscow Mountain looms as a lone rider crosses one of several bridges over Paradise Creek on the Bill Chipman Palouse Trail. The image, taken by Keith Collins on March 27, was uploaded to “Share Your Snaps,” a community photo album at inland360.com, where everyone is welcome to share their best photos.

