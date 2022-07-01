Mystery Pin

Moscow resident Heidi Bitterwolf is seeking the public’s help in identifying this pin. Writes Bitterwolf: “I am a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. My mother found this on an online auction site when she was looking for vintage OES pins; however, I have been told by two different people that it is not Masonic. It came with a message that said ‘From Kendrick - Julietta [sic] area, Back to the Palouse.’ I would like to find out what it is and who it might have belonged to so I can return it to the owner or owner’s family.” If you can identify the pin, please send a note to photos@dnews.com and we’ll pass them along to Heidi.