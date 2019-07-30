National soccer champions

Four players from north Idaho helped the the Eastern Washington Surf Girls Premier soccer team win the United States Club Soccer 16U Girls NPL National Championship on July 15 in Commerce City, Colo. They are the first Puget Sound Premier League team to win a national championship. From left are: Jordie Breeden, forward, Sandpoint High; Holly Hudson, midfielder, Coeur d’Alene High; Emily Ray, goalkeeper, Lake City High; and Ava Jakich-Kunze, midfielder, Moscow High. They will be facing each other as opponents this High School soccer season.

