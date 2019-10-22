Children at Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School in Colton are enjoying a new playground thanks to the legacy donation of Jack and Kay Wetzel (inset). On Jack and Kay’s passing, a trust fund was set up for charitable donations in their memory. Daughter Tami (Wetzel) and Mark Cron, their two children Scott and Mikey, along with their wives, chose GASB to be the recipient of a purposeful donation. With generous donations of pea gravel from Altas Sand and Rock and support from Motley-Motley Inc., the structure was built by installers from Port Orchards.